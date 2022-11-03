Watch Now
Authorities in College Station issue AMBER Alert for 14-year-old believed to be in danger

Posted at 3:15 PM, Nov 03, 2022
Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Gutierrez who has been missing for a week now.

College Station police said Lauren is believed to be with an unrelated person who is over three years older than her. She is also believed to be in danger of sexual assault, death, or serious bodily injury, according to the Alert.

Police said Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at her residence on the 1200 blk of Harvey Road in College Station.

Anyone with information can contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

