Austin Richardson is ready to take on the PBR Aggieland Classic!

COLLEGE STATION, TX — With the PBR Aggieland Classic one week away, riders will be coming from near and far to take part in the bull riding contest.

One of the competing riders representing his home state of Texas will be 21-year-old, Austin Richardson. Richardson, whose hometown is Stephenville, is ranked 52nd in the world and is excited to ride in front of his friends and family.

"I just can't be more excited to compete in my home state, I've traveled all over the world, and to come to my home state, I just couldn't be more excited to compete in front of my family and fans." Richardson shared with KRHD 25 News.

Tickets for the Aggieland Classic are still available online, right here!

