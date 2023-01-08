Art in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — One business owner in the Brazos Valley is helping locals discover the value art brings to the community.

Art education is very important to Degallery Owner, Dasha Dega. She said art is a way for us all to connect and exchange ideas, no matter our skill set levels.

"We teach from two years old to one hundred two years old, our oldest student. I think I really like culture and art," she said.

Dega said when you combine those two things, you are able to utilize several styles and techniques to create something new. She also said she loves helping people discover their potentials through art.

"A lot of people just don't know or have any idea how talented they are and after some experience they start to use this for relaxing, for have fun, and it's good hobby for any person," Dega said.

One of her students said he's fairly new to taking art classes, but they help to boost his confidence.

"Helps me learn how to draw more and it can help me draw better too, so that's why I like coming here," Sanchez-Marquez said.

Another one of her students has been coming since 2017 and said art can be a little challenging at first, but it gets easier the more you practice.

"It's just that when you're done with it and you can like hang it up on your wall and you can be proud of it.

So, every time you walk past it, you can be like hey, I drew that, I'm really proud of it, so that's the part I really like about art," Fen Stewart said.

Dega hopes her classes and Degallery will help community members, young and old, to further appreciate and support art.