Annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway helping families in need

BRYAN, Texas — An annual turkey giveaway in Bryan is making a huge impact in the home of 750 families.

Now, those giving and receiving shared a few words with us today.

The season of giving means much more to some families this year. With the shortage of turkeys and a hike in prices, those receiving a turkey today say it’s a blessing.

Roger Villanueva is fulfilling his passion of helping others with the fourth annual turkey giveaway.

“The first year I started it," said Villanueva, event coordinator. "We’ve grown into this but I love to give, I love to help people,”

But this year, coordinating the event did not come without challenges.

"It was a little tough this year with the shortage of the turkeys," added Villanueva. "But we’re really blessed that they stepped up they were able to give them to us and we’re going to get them in the right hands of the families that can really use them,”

Ruffinos helped provide the turkeys this year along with event sponsors like Capitol Flooring, Lonestar GC3, Bryan College Station Toyota, and Yesterday's and Joe's place came together to hand-deliver these turkeys to the community.

”We’re grateful for whoever is being able to extend a blessing to us we also are able to extend a blessing to somebody else because everybody may not have the ability or the funds to buy what's needed for a Thanksgiving meal,” said Doris Payton, a Brazos Valley resident.

And Payton hopes events like this will inspire people in the season of giving.

“Whatever you’re able to give, give it. It may be a hug, it may be a listening ear it maybe a drink of water but whatever it is this day and time we need love,” added Payton.

The turkey giveaway is also helping other families who may be unable to cook their Thanksgiving meal.

“Our first 50 go to carver kemp an organization and they actually cook them and cut them up and serve them warm to families on thanksgiving day,” shared Villanueva.

According to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, food insecurity is living in our community with approximately 1 out of 5 people experiencing a lack of food.

