Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show held locally this week, 59th year of event

BRYAN, TEXAS — Every July the 4-H world hosts their huge horse show, where competitors from all over the Lone Star state meet to compete.

They participate for more than just bragging rights.

For nearly 60 years, the annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show has been up and running.

"I encourage them [spectators] to drive in and see a child on a horse.. It's so magical. The way they bond together. That horse and rider.. The way the parents give up their time and pull them here to come here and compete," Pandora Bonner, a long-time volunteer, said.

And for almost half of the time the show has been around, Pandora Bonner has been volunteering.

"To see the kids year after year grow up before our eyes and just to have that friendship and know them and when they come through the gate, they are coming back another year," Bonner added.

The Horse Show is the pinnacle of the 4-H horse project and takes place towards the end of July each year, it's something David Kendrick looks forward to.

"I have been in 4-H since I could join which was 3rd grade.. so 8 years now," David Kendrick a 4-H member and Equine Ambassador said.

Kendrick competes Tuesday and says this is the biggest 4-H show you can find.

The event is being held at the Brazos County Expo this year and moved to Bryan after over 30 years of Abilene hosting the show.

"We have a competition for every single division you can think of. If you are a Roper, to jumping English horses, you can find a contest for that. They offer scholarships for all the winning competitors. There are an infinite amount of opportunities and people you can meet here," Kendrick added.

The Annual Texas State 4-H horse show, it's something not only riders, but volunteers mark on their calendars year after year.

"My daughter showed and when she wasn't showing, I helped the rest of the week. This was our vacation where we came and spent all week. After she stopped showing in 2009, I just continued to come back," Bonner added.

The economic impact the local economy is expected to see from this event is over half a million dollars.

"They [BCS] welcome us with open arms and that's what we love," Bonner shared.

Around 350 4-H youth plus their families attend the show from all over Texas. Competitors range from 3rd grade up until 18 years of age.

The event includes 40 classes of competition, educational programs, scholarships and college prep opportunities.

The show takes place all week at the Brazos County Expo from Sunday until Friday.