Annual fundraiser 'hits the ice' to support police families

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 100 Club has been serving agencies across Texas for more than 60 years.

Now, agencies in the Brazos Valley are coming together to support their mission.

The first Backing the Blue Hockey Tournament in College Station is bringing agencies and community members together to raise money for The 100 Club.

Stacey Dowling believes a peace officer is not about being a hero, it’s about helping others.

“In 2015 I was recognized," said Dowling, Bryan police officer, coordinator of Backing the Blue Hockey Tournament.

"I saved a guy off a bridge and pulled him out from falling,”

As Dowling was recognized, she learned all the things the 100 Club does for not just the men and women in blue.

”They go above and beyond," said Dowling.

"They help all the families of any officer or firefighter that is killed in the line of duty,”

With the increasing number of officers losing their lives in the line of duty, Dowling was motivated to get on the ice for a worthy cause.

”Unfortunately, the numbers are kind of overwhelming," said William Skeen, executive director, The 100 Club.

"We have helped over 200 families that have lost a loved one in the line of duty, that’s police and fire man, we currently have over 200 dependents that have lost a parent in the last 20 years,”

The organization has donated millions of dollars to support the families of fallen officers and firefighters, but that is not all they do.

“Anything that’s related to life-protecting equipment our board will look at and try to help fund those needs," said Skeen.

"So it just makes sense to try to help them instead of helping them after the fact like we do, let's try to prevent some,”

The organization has donated more than 13 million dollars in support of protective gear.

56 players of law enforcement officers and community members split up into 4 teams, to take on an eight-game tournament supporting everything the 100 club has to offer.

"Anything helps and it’s amazing that like I said I did get a lot of responses and stuff and I can’t wait to tally up everything see how much we got and then next year we’re going to set up a goal,” shared Dowling.

Dowling hopes to continue hosting this as an annual event for years to come.

If you're interested in donating, see how you can support the 100 club here.