Annual Dash for Down Syndrome event returns to in-person festivities

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — ”They want to have marriage, they want to have jobs, they want to live independently," said Katy Foley, Down Syndrome Association Brazos Valley member. "They are capable of doing all that, especially when they’re given guidance and support."

In celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, one local organization is bringing the community together to celebrate as one.

The Dash for Down Syndrome event brings the community together to not only bring awareness but celebrate people with down syndrome, their abilities and accomplishments.

Trisomy 21 is also known as the extra chromosome found in someone's DNA.

“There’s about one out of 700 kids born with down syndrome," said Jason James, DSABV board member.

and we want the public to know that so they can come here and support our members,”

The DSABV has been supporting the community since 2002.

”Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley, it’s an association that helps many aspects of families that have down syndrome kids through resources, through education, life skill classes,” James said.

This organization supports individuals from birth to adulthood.

Parents like Katy Foley have felt their support firsthand. Foley had a prenatal diagnosis and gave birth to her son Lincoln early.

”I reached out to the organization because I was in Temple, it was really stressful and just needed some help moving," Foley said. "I was just actually looking to see if they knew anyone that could help us and they showed up."

Members of the organization hope they can shine a light on providing inclusive opportunities for those with down syndrome.

“Showing the gifts and abilities of people who have Trisomy 21," Foley said. "That they are valued, that they want the same things that everyone else wants.”

2020 was a year of financial hardship for the organization – as many annual events were celebrated differently. Today, they rejoice and look forward with hope.

“A lot of these members that we have, we haven't seen in a while," James said. "They’ve been quarantined and just trying to stay safe, and this is a good way to get out, we’re outside in a large area and it’s great to see everybody.”

The DSABV provides members with educational resources and a support system to empower one another so they can accomplish their dreams and aspirations.

