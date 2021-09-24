Animal advocates happy to see Safe Outdoor Act in Special Session

BRAZOS COUNTY — A bill that protects dogs from abuse is back on the table after it was vetoed by Governor Abbott.

The bill is called the Safe Outdoor Dog Act.

A dog owner himself, Jamey Cantrell, president of the Texas Animal Control Center, sees it as a minimum standard for how our four-legged friends should be treated.

"They should have access to food and shelter, so that's what this bill allows for," Cantrell said.

Essentially, people will no longer be allowed to leave their dogs chained outside without proper shelter, food and water.

"It's not making radical changes. It's just basic needs which is sad in itself, that those are the basic needs in Texas," Judy LeUnes President, Wienerspiel said.

The current law requires officers to give pet owners 24 hours to correct an issue. The new law eliminates that 24-hour notice.

"This has the potential to provide a huge impact for animals all across the state,” Cantrell said.

Governor Greg Abbott received push-back from Texans after he vetoed the original bill saying it micromanages the way people care for their pets.