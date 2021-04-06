Watch
Amtrak on its way back to Bryan-College Station!

Amtrak hopes to expand to over 160 communities including B-CS by 2035.
Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 06, 2021
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Rail travel to and from Bryan-College Station could soon become a reality!

Amtrak just announced they're considering creating a stop, right here, in Aggieland. The new project relies on the approval of President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

It would provide 80-billion-dollars to railroad projects. Amtrak hopes to expand to over 160 communities including B-CS by 2035.

Local city leaders welcome the opportunity.

"Why wouldn't we want to have more options, more infrastructure, more transportation here," Mayor Nelson of Bryan shared with KRHD 25 News. "I'd love to see a stop in the city of Bryan, I'd love to see it connect if we're going to have high-speed rail, I'd love to have something that connected somewhere in the Bryan-College Station area..."

Amtrak ended passenger train operations for Bryan and College Station in 1995.

