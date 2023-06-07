American Red Cross chapter shares how to plan safely ahead of hurricane season

BRYAN, Texas — Whether it’s a natural disaster or a blood drive, the American Red Cross community plays an important role when preparing or recovering from emergencies that may arise.

With the start of hurricane season underway, theHeart of Texas (South) Chapter in the Brazos Valley gathers its 600 to 700 volunteers across the seven surrounding counties to provide relief to families in need.

Executive director Jennifer young says volunteers are the reason the non-profit operates so well and upholds its mission.

“You know kind of the heartbeat of everything that we do to alleviate pain and suffering so whatever that looks like,” said Jennifer Young, Executive Director, American Red Cross. “Obviously in the wake of a disaster, providing those immediate needs, and being that shoulder that people can turn to in their greatest time of need.”

Young encourages the community to turn on weather alert notifications and to have a plan in place if you are ordered to evacuate—such as where you are going to go, how you are going to get there and where you are going to stay.

“It’s really incredible how quickly the Red Cross is able to mobilize when these disasters happen and it’s because of our incredible network of volunteers,” said Young.

If you would like to get involved locally and lend a helping hand, she says there are never too many volunteers.

For more information, visit the Red Cross website here.