3-year-old College Station girl with Oklahoma's CPS, mother arrested for endangering a child

College Station Police Department
Pictured: 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols with 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch. Photo taken March 3, 2021.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 16:26:10-05

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A missing 3-year-old College Station girl was located with her mother in Oklahoma after a roughly 13-hour search.

Around 8:04 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, CSPD officers responded to the 1500 block of Holleman Drive regarding a missing person investigation.

The initial investigation revealed the suspect, 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols, was last seen with missing 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch around 10:30 p.m. on March 3 in the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail in College Station.

According to CSPD, Nichols is Adeline's mother and does not have full legal custody of the child. Adeline also suffers from medical conditions that "place her in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury." Her "life-sustaining" medical equipment and medication was found at the home in the 1500 block of Holleman Drive.

Adeline is described as three feet tall, 26 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Nichols is described as five feet tall, 110 pounds with bald hair and green eyes.

This photo of the two was taken on March 3.

Authorities believed the two were traveling in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate number MWS8187. The car has a "Princess on Board" sticker on the back window.

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon. Authorities initially believed the two were in the DFW area.

Thursday evening, the Aurora Police Department tweeted an alert saying the two may be traveling through Colorado.

At 9:03 p.m., CSPD tweeted that Adeline and her mother were located in Oklahoma.

Police say the two were located on I-40 roughly one mile inside Oklahoma, headed west toward Amarillo.

Adeline was treated by medical personnel and has since been released from a hospital. She is now in the custody of Oklahoma’s Child Protective Services.

Nichols has been arrested on a warrant for Endangering a Child and taken to the Beckham (Oklahoma) County Jail.

The AMBER Alert has been discontinued.

