3-year-old College Station girl with Oklahoma's CPS, mother arrested for endangering a child

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A missing 3-year-old College Station girl was located with her mother in Oklahoma after a roughly 13-hour search.

Around 8:04 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, CSPD officers responded to the 1500 block of Holleman Drive regarding a missing person investigation.

The initial investigation revealed the suspect, 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols, was last seen with missing 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch around 10:30 p.m. on March 3 in the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail in College Station.

According to CSPD, Nichols is Adeline's mother and does not have full legal custody of the child. Adeline also suffers from medical conditions that "place her in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury." Her "life-sustaining" medical equipment and medication was found at the home in the 1500 block of Holleman Drive.

Adeline is described as three feet tall, 26 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Nichols is described as five feet tall, 110 pounds with bald hair and green eyes.

This photo of the two was taken on March 3.

College Station Police Department

Authorities believed the two were traveling in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate number MWS8187. The car has a "Princess on Board" sticker on the back window.

College Station Police Department

College Station Police Department

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon. Authorities initially believed the two were in the DFW area.

TxDPS has issued the requested statewide AMBER Alert. https://t.co/tesjHn61BE — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 4, 2021

Thursday evening, the Aurora Police Department tweeted an alert saying the two may be traveling through Colorado.

#AmberAlert Suspect Maranda Nichols, 30, and 3-year-old Adeline may be travelling through Colorado in a 2006 Toyota Highlander (TX plate MWS8187). Adeline may not have the life sustaining medical equipment & medication required for her medical condition. Call 911 if seen. https://t.co/E7QI5kdVmO — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) March 4, 2021

At 9:03 p.m., CSPD tweeted that Adeline and her mother were located in Oklahoma.

The mother and child have been located in Oklahoma by Law Enforcement. Medical staff is currently evaluating the child. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 5, 2021

Police say the two were located on I-40 roughly one mile inside Oklahoma, headed west toward Amarillo.

Adeline was treated by medical personnel and has since been released from a hospital. She is now in the custody of Oklahoma’s Child Protective Services.

Nichols has been arrested on a warrant for Endangering a Child and taken to the Beckham (Oklahoma) County Jail.

The mother was arrested on a warrant out of our agency for Endangering a Child and was taken to the Beckham (Oklahoma) County Jail. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 5, 2021

The AMBER Alert has been discontinued.