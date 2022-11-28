Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley: Missing 16-year-old girl

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The College Station Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Aliah Joann Sangster, 16, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at her residence in the 2000 block of Legacy Lane.

She is described as being a white female, standing at 5 feet, 3 inches and weighing 125 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Aliah could have left the local area in the company of people(s) unrelated to her who could be placing her in an unsafe situation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or local law enforcement.