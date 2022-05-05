Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley: Missing 14-year-old

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Allyssa Zanae Jennings was last seen by family on Sunday, Feb. 6 in the 700 Block of Henderson Street in Bryan.

She is described as being 4'10 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe that Zanae may still be in the area and is currently being kept by person(s) that are not her family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bryan PD at 979-209-5300, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or their local law enforcement.