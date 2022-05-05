Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley: Missing 14-year-old

(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley).PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (Facebook)
(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley).PNG
Posted at 11:12 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 12:13:08-04

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

here

Allyssa Zanae Jennings was last seen by family on Sunday, Feb. 6 in the 700 Block of Henderson Street in Bryan.

She is described as being 4'10 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe that Zanae may still be in the area and is currently being kept by person(s) that are not her family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bryan PD at 979-209-5300, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or their local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.