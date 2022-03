COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Adrianna Nekeyia Auston was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 Block of Luther.

She is described as being 5'4 with black and red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or local law enforcement.