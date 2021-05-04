Amber Alert canceled after abducted Burton 4-year-old found safe

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An abducted four-year-old boy from Burton has been found safe this afternoon in Harris County, according to Washington County authorities.

Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a statement to KRHD News, U.S. Marshals apprehended the boy's father, 36-year-old Joshua Crowley, without incident in Harris County. Hanak said four-year-old Wyatt Crowley is safe and healthy this evening.

Hanak said the boy's father was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting yesterday at the Burton Short Stop on FM 390. Police said one gunshot victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Hospital by life flight helicopter.

Crowley is being transported to the Washington County jail, where he will be held on a $75,000 bond tonight, according to Hanak.

The sheriff said federal agents, the Texas Rangers and local law enforcement came together to find Wyatt and praised their quick actions.

This is a developing story.