AMBER ALERT: 7-year-old girl abducted from College Station hospital believed to be in 'serious danger'

A 7-year-old girl was abducted from the Baylor Scott and White hospital in College Station before a regional AMBER Alert was issued on Wednesday, according to Bryan police.

Authorities said Ana Cristina Torres Medina was taken by a person who places her in serious danger of death or bodily injury. Ana was last seen around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

They are possibly in a 2005 Dodge Durango with license plate HBY0222 and are fleeing toward the Texas-Mexico border, said the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bryan police at 979-209-5300.