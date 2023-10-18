Amazon Prime Air announces roll-out of service outside of College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — From the facility to your doorstep — ordering from Amazon has never been easier, especially when it comes to getting your delivery straight from the sky.

Penny Zent is an avid online shopper. Zent has used one of Amazon’s newer forms of delivery, “Prime Air”.

It rolled out to residents of College Station and Lockeford, California in Dec. of 2022. Prime Air has executed thousands of flights since its debut in the Brazos Valley.

Zent said it’s truly been a game changer when she needs something small as convenience.

“The first one was really quite an experience... It’s available and you don’t have to travel and do anything," Zent said.

"The prices are pretty typical for what you would find at a regular store.”

15 ABC’s Chris Talley was given a behind-the-scenes look at Amazon’s “PTX3 Prime Air Facility” in College Station early Wednesday morning — from the time a product is ordered, to being placed in a drone for delivery.

“We have thousands of products here in our fulfillment center — we package those products safely and get those out to our pad outside where we package it into the drone," said Site Lead at the PTX3 Prime Air Facility, Christina Carter.

"It goes to the customer within 60 minutes to the customer safe and efficiently.”

While Amazon’s drone delivery is available in College Station & Lockeford, California, the company announced Wednesday it will be expanding to the UK, Italy and a third U.S. state in 2024.

Amazon Pharmacy has also announced College Station customers can now get their medical prescriptions dropped off outside their door via drone delivery within 60 minutes of placing their order.

Residents have access to more than 500 medications that treat common conditions, including flu, asthma, and pneumonia.