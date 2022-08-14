Amazon meet-and-greet at Century Square in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station is one of only two cities in the country where Amazon drones are going to be making deliveries to their prime members, and Century Square was the place to be for community members, city officials and Amazon spokespersons.

Daniel Martin, an Amazon spokesperson, shared some insight into the types of packages that are available for drone delivery.

“So, these drones will be delivering customer items that weigh up to five pounds...think household essentials, small electronics, and stuff like that," said Martin.

Packages can be delivered in less than an hour from the time an order is placed. Martin said this event showcased a commitment to the community.

“When we say we want to be a part of the fabric of the local community, this is it. We’ve got a balloon artist, we’ve got a character table, we’ve got a coloring wall for the kiddos... we’re answering questions, addressing concerns and we’re taking feedback from the community to heart," he said.

That commitment is something local officials like Elizabeth Cunha celebrate.

“If you are hesitant, or if you are a little nervous about the changes that are coming, educate yourself, absolutely. Come out to these public events that Amazon is hosting. They have staff here that can answer your questions, you can see the drone, there’s nothing like finding out more to help elevate some of that anxiety," Cunha said.

Cunha also said drone delivery could help cut down on 'porch pirates.'

“I’m hoping it reduces some of our porch pirates because by delivering to the backyard instead of the front porch, there’s a little bit more security and I definitely think it is the wave of the future, and I am excited to be on the front end of that," she said.

Some locals say the meet-and-greet event has them excited for what's to come.

Resident Sean Hanley told 25 News he has been receiving emails regarding the drone delivery.

“[I] wanted to see if I was going to be eligible or not to receive the primary drone. They told me just to scan this QR Code and I should be in the area, and so I’m excited about it," said Hanley.

Amazon plans to host events, such as this, once a month to get the community more familiar with the drones.