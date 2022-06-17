Amazon drone delivery testing facility being considered for College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – City officials are considering allowing Amazon to test a drone delivery service in College Station.

The city’s Planning & Zoning Commission on Thursday heard a presentation by city staff on what’s listed as a “consumer small aerial distribution center” to be constructed on 400 Technology Parkway.

John Sharp, Texas A&M’s chancellor, voiced his full approval of the plan, saying it will help strengthen the work being done in drone technology at the university.

“Once this gets going we’re going to be one of two and a handful … that are going to develop this drone technology for the rest of the United States for Amazon," Sharp said.

There were people, however, who spoke against the project.

A number of those in attendance voiced safety or noise concerns over the airspace and frequency the drones will fly near College Station subdivision and homes.

The plan will be heard and voted on by the College Station City Council on July 14.

