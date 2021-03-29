Alyssa Edwards to perform at Texas A&M's DRAGgieland 2021 contest

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Aggies, start your engines, because Alyssa Edwards is coming to town!

On April 15 & 16, Texas A&M University's MSC Town Hall will be hosting DRAGgieland over at the Rudder Auditorium from 8-10 P.M.

For night one, local drag performers will be invited to compete for their chance to win the event's title! Then, for night two, winners from night one will be invited back to perform alongside RuPaul's Drag Race alumni, Alyssa Edwards!

According to MSC Town Hall, DRAGgieland was created to provide representation for LGBTQIA+ people and allies, right here in College Station-Bryan. "This annual event's purpose is to encourage diversity and inclusivity in our community," Clarissa Carrasco, MSC Town Hall Student Leader, shared with 25 News KRHD.

Collaborating with organizations like the Texas A&M LGBTQ+ Pride Center, Carrasco hopes to help LGBTQIA+ Aggies feel represented and accepted in Aggieland, a place she states, 'where one of the core values is respect'.

"DRAGgieland is truly a unique experience for everyone; whether this is your first or 100th drag show, DRAGgieland provides patrons with a different setting and a variety of talent from local and national levels" Carrasco added, "I highly encourage that you join us in celebrating the art of drag and assisting the Aggie Network in building our support for our LGBTQIA+ community members."

According to Carrasco, the entirety of DRAGgieland is funded by the event's ticket sales.

To purchase your tickets, click here for night one or night two.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”