Aggies work to promote medical literacy, healthcare access

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos County Health District hosted a health fair this evening in College Station, promoting a variety of organizations for health and overall wellness.

Stacey Brown says after the birth of her triplets, her life changed forever.

Among the many changes was her perspective on access to healthcare in the community.

”The girls were born pre-mature and we’ve been connected with a lot of resources that I may have known existed, but didn’t really need," said Brown.

Eighteen different organizations and programs attending to provide a broad range of information and services.

"We have organizations that help with Medicaid insurance, mental health, vocational assistance," said Jacquita Johnson, Albert Schweitzer's fellow and fair organizer.

"We are offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, but we wanted to meet a lot of different needs as well,”

Kids in attendance got to try out a mini-fitness class as organizations like the Noon's Lions Club were nearby, giving free eye exams.

“It’s just so important for every mom in our community to know that there’s help out there,” said Brown.

Organizing and making sure the health fair could have an impact was a labor of love for Johnson.

“I totally love being an Albert Schweitzer fellow," she said.

"We get to meet so many different people that are like-minded, that really have service at the center of their heart,”

The Albert Schweitzer Fellowship is always looking for aspiring healthcare professionals to join its team and work on improving community health.

“There are organizations here that I have never heard of," said Brown.

"So being able to learn about them and tell other people, even if their things I may not necessarily need to know for myself,”

The health department plans to continue hosting events like this to encourage health and wellness across the Brazos Valley.