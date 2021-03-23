Aggies transform old shipping containers into affordable medical clinics

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Each year, volunteers with Texas A&M Build transform shipping containers into medical clinics and ship them off to under-served communities around the world.

"It puts a smile on me to see how much hope we can bring to them. That's really what these clinics mean to me," Micah Zimmerer, Junior, Texas A&M and Build Volunteer said.

Three of the facilities will be sent off to another part of Texas, Mali and Nigeria.

"I really believe in Build's mission. I really want to unite the student body at Texas A&M and I think this a great way to do it. It's also great to see the impact we have on everyone overseas who are receiving the clinics," Nick Janzen, chief operating officer, Build 2020 said.

But this year, the other three will go to The REACH Project, staying right here in Aggieland.

The student organization partnered with the non-profit to supply the community with a medical clinic and two educational facilities for families in need.

"The beautiful part about this is not only is it built by students. It will be staffed and managed by students," Max Gerall, founder, Reach Project said.

The two organizations will continue to work together supplying low-income residents with free healthcare and resources to improve quality of life, while also giving students real work-life experience.

"The whole concept is weaving students into it. Giving students opportunities to practice their professional skills, develop their soft skills but more importantly develop empathy while giving back to people in their own back yards," Max Gerall, founder, Reach Project said.

The REACH Project founder says the long-term goal is to be a full-fledged clinic providing free healthcare to all low-income families.

Construction of the facilities is expected to be completed by next month. The REACH Project is planning to have a soft opening in September.

