Aggies tailgate in true 12th Man Spirit, braving the TX heat

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, you’ll find good times, good BBQ, and the state’s true love… some good ol’ fashioned football!

“I’m excited to be out here today," said Matt Albus, Aggie tailgater. "...it’s a game day in Aggieland, you cannot not be excited!”

While the humidity pressed on, so did the 12th Man Spirit as Aggies were both excited and ready to help the tailgatin' tradition live on.

“Yeah, it’s definitely great," said Arthur Chamber, Texas A&M junior. "...even though it’s hot, we’re still getting to interact with people that we haven’t seen in a few years… it’s good to see old faces and just spread love and positivity.”

While A&M is home to the Aggies, that doesn’t mean there isn't room for a little friendly competition. Right next door, Mississippi State wasn't ready to back down, shouting with pride, 'Go bulldogs go!'

“I haven’t seen so many people in a long time," said Jalen Floyd, Texas A&M junior. "...so it’s really great to connect with them again, good vibes, good music. And it’s really hot out here man, so hope we can make it through, but I am hopeful we will win the game tonight. Beat the heal out of Mississippi State!”

As the Aggies and Bulldogs square off tonight, maybe in this fall of 2021, it isn't so much about the scoreboard - but rather the friends, made along the way.

