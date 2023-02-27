Watch Now
Aggies start GoFundMe to raise money for Turkey earthquake victims

Posted at 9:27 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 10:27:06-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A group of Aggies has launched a GoFundMe to help benefit earthquake victims in Turkey.

Earlier this month, a devastating earthquake with magnitudes of 7.8 killed at least 44,000 people in Turkey alone.

"Every help, no matter how small, will help provide much-needed relief to those affected by the earthquake," the Texas A&M University Turkish Student Association said in its GoFundMe statement.

"Your contribution will make a real difference in the lives of those affected by this disaster."

The Aggie organization has set a goal of $20,000 with funds going directly to the Bridge to Turkiye Fund.

Meanwhile, another Aggieland-based group - the Islamic Community Center College Station Members - has since donated $2,900.

"Your generosity will help provide shelter, food, and medical supplies to those in need."

To donate today, click here.

