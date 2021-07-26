Aggies respond to the Longhorns, Sooners potentially joining the SEC

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The University of Texas and Oklahoma University are notifying the Big 12 that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights when they expire in 2025.

And as Texas A&M leadership monitors the situation, KRHD 25 News reached out to Aggie football fans and got their take on the possibility of once again facing old foes.

"The Aggies have had tremendous success in their conversion to the SEC and I feel like they have noticed that and that they are going to ride on the coattails of the success that Texas A&M has had." shared Terese Blommart, Aggies football fan.

Aggie fans like Blommart are seeing the potential addition of the Longhorns and Sooners to the SEC Conference as a bittersweet idea.

And while some Aggie fans enjoy being the only school in Texas to play in the SEC, others see the addition as a means of renewing an old rivalry with an in-state opponent.

UT and A&M have not faced each other on the grid-iron since Nov of 2011.

And with the possibility of the rivalry being revived, fans are looking forward to the prospect of a classic Aggie football tradition coming back for a new generation.

If the two schools are successful in exiting the Big 12, the next step would be to formally let the SEC know they wish to join.

Then need 11 of the 14 school presidents and chancellors to agree to extend an invitation.

