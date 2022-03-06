'Aggies for Ukraine': Students and faculty protest Russian invasion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rallies across the country are taking place, sending a message of support to those suffering in Ukraine. Today, students and faculty came together on A&M's campus to stand in support of those suffering in Ukraine.

"They’re fighters, Ukrainians have always been fighters," said Peter Kuchment, a distinguished professor at A&M.

The professors who organized the rally have strong ties to Ukraine, some with family still there. They say rallies like this are the least they can do. They stand in solidarity not only for their country but for their families' suffering too.

”As we speak, my mother, and brother, and my father have been in the basement of their houses hiding from shells,” said Artem Rogovskyy, A&M professor. “Letting Ukrainians know that they’re not alone and that’s very important for them to know that they’re not alone,”

Music from their homeland played throughout the rally and those who came together one by one shared a few words.

”I think that it’s the least we can do, we also contribute money," said Kuchment. "We raise awareness, but this is not that much something more than that needs to be done,”

Although events like the one held today help bring awareness and support, some believe more action is needed.

”With this rally, we want to emphasize the danger of this current situation," said Oksana Nekrashevych, rally organizer and faculty at A&M. "The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and how it can get much worse if we do not act,”

A&M Professor Artem Rogovskyy says the biggest thing he believes can be done is the implementation of no-fly zones over Ukraine.

“For the united states to make the right decision and protect Ukrainians by closing the sky so we’re not being shelled and bombarded there,” explain Rogovskyy.

These professors are hoping similar rallies across the country are motivating the U.S government and NATO to take more action.