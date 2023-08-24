Aggies claim first spot in line for student ticket release for football game against New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wait for Aggie football is almost over.

For senior Aggie student Walker Southern, he and his friends are already waiting under Kyle Field for the best seats on game day.

“All last year we camped out for all the football games,” Southern said.

After having some of the best seats at Kyle Field for a football game last season, Southern turned camping out for tickets into a tradition.

“I camped out for about a week for the [Alabama] basketball game last semester, and then we’ve camped out for baseball a few times for the postseason and for all the football games.”

While class is still in session, the group has it taken care of.

“Once one person goes to class the other one is able to pick up the slack,” said sophomore at Texas A&M, Alec Leith.

Leith is one of many friends who have joined Southern more than once to score some great tickets — he said it’s all about bringing people together.

“My really close friends, we go to almost every sporting event together," Leith said.

"The community people have when they camp out for a number of days — you get to know a lot more people and it’s just the Aggie Network working together.”

From a tent and chairs to food and drinks, Leith and his friends have grown the tradition into a whole experience.

“We have our TV, we just got these chairs over the summer that recline so more people can sleep here. It’s just a lot more fun," Leith said.

The Aggie ticket offices to claim student tickets open on Monday.

According to the 12th Man Foundation, over 39,000 student tickets are expected to be released. While Southern and his friends will be waiting in the heat, he’s making sure to stay cool and hydrated until then.

“We are just making sure we have plenty of water," Southern said.

"I got some buddies that we all rotate in and out, so it works out. When I have to go to class and they have to go to class, we’ll bring back drinks and ice and stuff."

More information on Texas A&M Football tickets can be found here.