Aggieland welcomes home 19-year-old Olympic Champion

COLLEGE STATION — Aggieland held an overnight warm welcome for an Olympic champion at Easterwood Airport.

Athing Mu utilized her coaches, mentors and the opportunities given to her throughout her freshman year at Texas A&M to refine her craft.

She took those skills to the Tokyo Olympics which helped her become the first woman since 1968 to take home the gold for the United States in the women's 800 meters.

There was an abundance of excitement in the room.

“I mean it’s amazing, this is why I came to A&M. The people here and they’re definitely showing it off right now,” said Athing Mu, Texas A&M track and Olympic Athlete.

Athing Mu is just 19-years-old yet she has accomplished so much in such a short time. From setting national records to signing with Nike and then wrapping it up at the top of the podium as an Olympic gold medalist.

“It’s great, I don’t think it’s really kicked in yet,” added Mu.

As she walked off the plane, it was all too surreal. It took her a minute for everything to sink in.

The crowd chanted "USA, USA, USA,"

And her teammates were beyond excited to welcome her home.

“We are just so proud of you Athing. You never cease to amaze us. It’s been an honor to be her teammate. All of us are on the same team as her, so it’s just been a pleasure to see her blossom into the amazing young athlete that she is. And we just know that this is just the beginning for her,” said Jaevin Reed, a graduate student at Texas A&M, track and field athlete.

The soon-to-be sophomore looks ahead as her successful first Olympic games experience settles in.

“I have Prefontaine in about 10 days, so I'll be getting ready for that," shared Mu. "Then afterward I'll be on break getting ready for next season and school.”

With so much time left ahead of her, head coach Pat Henry believes Mu will be a name we will continue to hear.

”She is going to be the best thing country has and it’ll be fun for the Aggies to watch her many, many years from now,” said Pat Henry, Texas A&M Track and Field Head Coach.

With her return to Aggieland, Mu brings home not just one but two gold medals.

Her second medal was earned as part of the 4x400 relay.