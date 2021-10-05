Aggieland spirits remain high after loss against Mississippi State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After the Aggies' second loss of the season, spirits remain high as students camp out to secure their tickets for the next big game.

No 1. ranked Alabama Crimson Tide rolls into College Station this coming weekend to take on the Aggies.

Students set up camp with tents, lawn chairs, and sleeping bags all to make sure they get their seats for the big game this weekend.

Getting the full college football experience.

"I’m also from Ohio so this is all like a new experience to me," said Heather Walker, Texas A&M student. "We got the experience in."

For some they’re getting their first full experience. Meanwhile, others have already had a little taste.

”I’ve only been to one game where I sat first deck and this being my senior year, I wanted to make sure I got good seats. We might get whooped, but I wanted to make sure I got good seats for it,” said Ryan Oliver, Texas A&M student.

Win or lose these Aggies are committed.

“So we’ve been in line since seven and it’s now it's almost noon, so five hours,” said Natalie Gantz, Texas A&M student.

This will be the fourth home game of the season. And the anticipation for the A&M Alabama game was a sight to see.

“I’ve never seen a line this long and I've never seen so many tents. I honestly felt out of place, I didn’t bring my own tent apparently, but people had TV's set up watching movies games, it was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Oliver.

The last time Texas A&M pulled out a win against Alabama was in 2012 with quarter-back Johnny Manziel leading the way.