Aggieland Safari making special accommodations for some animals, raising funds to protect various species

BRYAN, Texas — It's World Giraffe Day and the Aggieland Safari is giving people an up-close encounter with this large animal. It's also important that all animals stay safe and beat the heat with these rising temperatures.

"It is giraffe day after all," one zookeeper told guests.

Zachary Perez is the Head of Education and said his main priority is keeping the animals safe.

"Some of the animals have their own adaptations. The kangaroos are all about staying cool in the Texas heat, whether they're licking their arms to regulate their temperature or digging a little in the sand before they lay down — that way they get the cooler sand, and also hyper ventilating is another form of cooling adaptation or heat adaptation," Perez said.

Perez said some animals use things like tree shadows and small bodies of water, while others need special accommodations.

"We give him a cooling mat, he has misters in there, he also has a fan — so different things to combat the heat out here," Perez said.

One community member says he and his wife enjoy being around animals. He said the heat didn't stop safari residents from coming to their car.

"My wife noticed it was kind of like a special day, so we kind of held off to come on this specific," Cantes said.

He said it's been a one-of-a-kind experience with wildlife.

"I enjoy watching her interact with the animals. They get out of their little comfort zones, they get close to the animals, and they notice the world isn't all as bad as it seems to be sometimes," Cantes said.

