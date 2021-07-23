Aggieland reacts to UT-Austin potentially joining the SEC

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — SEC football fans are closely watching the possible move of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference.

As news of the move could become official in a matter of days... local Aggie fans here in college station are voicing their thoughts on the possibility of the move. and facing old rivals from the Big 12 Conference.

"Obviously it would make the SEC a bigger powerhouse adding Oklahoma and Texas, I mean they're not bad teams by any means and I think it would definitely reboot a rivalry that us Aggie fans have been missing for a while."

The last time the Aggies played the Longhorns was ten years ago in a 27 to 25 loss.

The last time they faced the Sooners was a 41 to 13 win in the 20-13 cotton bowl.

