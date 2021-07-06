Aggieland Humane Society's pet adoption fees only $10 this June!

COLLEGE STATION, TX — This June, the Aggieland Humane Society will be reducing all pet adoption fees to just $10!

These $10 adoptions will still include the standard adoption package, valued at over $500. At the time of this publication, the local organization is stating they have over 50 adult dogs and cats, loads of puppies and kittens, and even some bunnies. All of whom, are looking for their forever families!

Meet Henry, the adoptable kitten pictured above.

"We have no idea what happened to our eyes, but we came to Aggieland Humane without them! Don't worry - it doesn't stop us from being spunky and playful. We are pretty darn tootin' adorable if we do say so ourselves." shared the Aggieland Humane Society via Facebook.

To visit Henry or any other pet at the shelter, potential adopters are required to have successfully filed an application beforehand.

To access the application, click here.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”