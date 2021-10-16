Watch
Aggieland Humane Society waives adoption fees for Saturday drive

Aggieland Humane Society (Facebook)
Posted at 7:07 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 20:50:25-04

BRYAN, Texas — People can get a pet for free on Saturday from the Aggieland Humane Society.

The non-profit agency is hosting an adoption event an all fees will be waived.

Pets will be adopted out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event runs from 19 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Sterling Subaru (205 N Earl Rudder Fwy, Bryan, TX 77802)

