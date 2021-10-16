Aggieland Humane Society waives adoption fees for Saturday drive

BRYAN, Texas — People can get a pet for free on Saturday from the Aggieland Humane Society.

The non-profit agency is hosting an adoption event an all fees will be waived.

Pets will be adopted out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event runs from 19 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Sterling Subaru (205 N Earl Rudder Fwy, Bryan, TX 77802)

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!