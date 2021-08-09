Watch
Aggieland Humane Society to require all visitors to wear face masks again

Aggieland Humane Society (Facebook)
Posted at 6:55 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 19:55:52-04

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Starting Aug 10, all staff, volunteers, and visitors at the Aggieland Humane Society will be required to wear face masks again due to rising cases of COVID-19.

"Pet adoptions, reclaims, and all other services will continue to operate regularly at this time." the organization shared via Facebook.

To submit an application via email, click here.

"We will be updating our website and social media pages if we have anything changes! We appreciate your understanding and support" they added.

