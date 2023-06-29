Aggieland Humane Society offers pet adoption specials this weekend

BRYAN, Texas — As we roll into summer and temperatures climb, so are the number of dogs at Aggieland Humane Society in need of a home.

The shelter is currently over capacity with 100 dogs in foster care.

Aggieland Humane says their dog intake numbers have nearly doubled since April of last year and they do not expect to see this number go down for a while.

In honor of National Adoption Weekend, Aggieland Humane Society is offering pet adoptions on dogs, puppies, cats and kittens for just $10 dollars on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1.

You can find more information on how to foster or adopt here.

