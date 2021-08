COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Puppies, and kitties and a... pot belly big? Oh my!

Well, that's exactly what's up for adoption over at the Aggieland Humane Society.

From now until Saturday, anyone interested in adopting from the society may do so for free.

All adoption fees are being waved as the society looks to match adoptable pets to their forever homes.

To fill out an application today, click here.

