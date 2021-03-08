Aggieland Humane Society in need of volunteers this puppy season!

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Puppy season might sound like a dream come true for pet lovers, but for the Aggieland Humane Society, this time of year comes with its challenges.

These pups might seem sweet and cuddly, but they come with a lot of work too.

"I don't think a lot of people truly realize what it takes to raise a puppy," Darby McKenzie, communication coordinator, Aggieland Humane Society shared with 25 News.

The Aggieland Humane Society has about three dozen puppies keeping them busy. These fidos range in age, with the youngest being just a few weeks old.

"Those guys require bottle feeding, and that requires us calling local community members, willing, to wake up every two hours, and bottle feed the pups and those people are truly amazing angels," McKenzie said.

The communications director says, they've seen at least 70 puppies since January this year, which is more than past puppy seasons.

"Despite our cold snaps, we were a little warmer a little longer. A little more time for dogs to get out and roam, especially if they're not spayed or neutered, and that's how we end up with puppy season," McKenzie said.

If you spot puppies in the community, she recommends waiting a couple of days to see if their mom is around for the sake of the puppies' socialization and nutrition.

"A mom's milk is so vitally important for them. Any instance where we can keep mom and puppies together, that's a number one priority," McKenzie said.

Bottle feeders are there to help puppies that don't have their moms, but Humane Society is still in need of some generous helping hands to make sure they have enough puppy bottles and formula.

