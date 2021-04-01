Aggie vet researchers working on the front lines of pet food recalls

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab is now conducting tests behind the causes of pet food recalls.

Last year alone, there were able to discover ten recalls.

The A&M lab also searches for harmful substances like salmonella and E. coli. In these situations, the findings are then reported to the FDA for an official notice.

"It's really kind of important to make sure that we're able to draw the conclusions that we do," shared Dr. Cat Barr, diagnostic toxicologist. "To point people toward the resources that they need for reporting these incidents and getting whatever help they need with vet bills whenever this happens."

Experts say if you suddenly notice your pets being reluctant to eat, experiencing diarrhea, or vomiting... it may be a case of contamination in their pet food.... it may be a case of contamination in their food.

However, experts say to always check with your vet first.

