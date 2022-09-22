Aggie students take part in National Voter Registration Day Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Midterm elections are just weeks away and Aggie students are making it easy for those who want to get registered to vote ready for November 8.

It was a busy day Tuesday as many students made their way across campus, some made their way to register to vote. One student organization made that possible.

“Not many of us vote as much as we should and I think this is a really good opportunity to get people involved in local politics, especially since local politics are so very important and affect us in our daily minuet lives.” Said Varun Vuppaladadiyam with Move Texas & and an Aggie Student.

According to data from National Voter Registration Day for 2021, more than 200,000 people registered to vote and or updated their registrations, nearly twice the number registered in the previous post- presidential cycle. Vuppaladadiyam says his excitement to see younger people wanting to vote.

“Right now we are side stepping a lot of that and we are cultivating and getting a more engaged populous for the future.” Said Vuppaladadiyam.

And the future of politics starts with students like Barrett Brown, who is running for the Freshman Caucus of The A&M Student Senate and says how the number of Aggies could make a huge impact on elections both on campus and state-wide.

“In Brazos County A&M’s population makes up about 35% of the voter base – which is a really large percentage.” Said Brown.

Malik Salami, an Aggie Sophomore, and a senator for The College of Engineering, says he knows the importance of representing a huge population.

“We are like a campus of more than 70,000 students, so I feel like us voting we make up a good percentage of students and we can make an impact if we actually put in the work.” Said Salami.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 11 in person and online.

A link to where you can register are HERE: https://www.brazosvotes.org/