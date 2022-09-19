Aggie spirit pulls through as team defeats No. 13 Miami, 17-9

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Coming back from an upset is never easy.

For the Aggies though, Saturday's tailgates weren't a question of 'If we should celebrate... but rather how!

"I know we're disappointed," Ruben, a proud Aggie father.

"But I think we're gonna rebound this week and we're gonna pull it out with Max Johnson as the quarterback."

Indeed, the LSU transfer would throw for 140 yards and help the Aggies take down Miami on Saturday night.

A performance some of the Canes may not have been expecting...

"I got a problem with Texas A&M, they don't deserve to be in the SEC," Luke, a Canes from Kay Largo, Florida.

"They got their... butts whipped by this school up in Boon, What!

"And today... They're gonna get another spanking, we win by 90! Bam...."

Meeting with the Canes, one group we came across shared how after driving more than 1,200 miles... they were ready to let Aggieland know the forecast was forecasting 'The Hurricanes.'

"It's a hard matchup between Texas A&M, but it's gonna be a great game!" Michelle Rodriguez, a traveling Miami fan said.

In the end, while Van Dyke couldn't get the Canes to the end zone... their fan zone was well-prepared.

Indeed, whether you were an Aggie or with the Canes...This Aggieland past-time was a good time to be experienced by all.

Hitting the road for these next four games, A&M will meet No. 10 Arkansas next Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.