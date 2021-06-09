'Aggie Spirit' exhibit in College Station accepting new submissions till July 31

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Attention Aggieland, the Arts Council is currently accepting A&M memorabilia from the community as part of their 'Aggie Spirit' exhibit.

From Sept to Oct, the exhibit in their Lobby Gallery will showcase every medium, including photos, videos, artwork, poems, clothing, statues, etc.

Below are the competition rules, submission process, and after selection process as posted on their official website:

Competition Rules

Keep on theme! Ask yourself, does it evoke the Aggie Spirit? All ages are eligible to participate You must be able to transport your item to and from the Arts Council, we will not ship or print! If the item is meant for the wall, it must come wired and ready to hang You may submit as many pieces as you want You must be able to deliver your items to The Arts Council if you are selected

Submission Process

Submit a photo (.jpeg or .heif file) or video (mp4) of the item you would like to enter to info@acbv.org with the subject line: Aggie Spirit Competition submitted images must give a clear picture of the item you are entering Make sure the photos or videos are high resolutions, as these will be used to judge submissions! Upon submission, entrants will receive a google form allowing them to input information concerning the subject matter, sizing, and title of work. You may also include a brief description of where you received the piece and why you believe it evokes the Aggie Spirit

After Selection

Within two to three weeks of the submission period’s end, entrants will learn of the judging committee’s decision After selection, entrants will be contacted by the Arts Council for consultation on sizing and transportation Entrants will have until the end of August to bring their piece to The Arts Council Entrants will be contacted when the items are ready for pick up Specific dates will be determined shortly! Check back at acbv.org and our social media to stay updated

Submissions will be accepted until July 31.

Location: The Arts Council (4180 Hwy 6 South, College Station, TX 77845)

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”