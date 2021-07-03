Aggie spirit carries former A&M football player through surgery

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A patient at Baylor Scott and White in College Station had the help of the Aggie Spirit as he underwent surgery.

Former Texas A&M 12th Man, Tommy Bolcerek, recently had open heart surgery at Baylor Scott & White. That's when his former teammates from Texas A&M and the Brenham Cubs heard about the procedure and decided to make sure their brother was taken care of.

“I mean not only teammate support but literally we’ve become super close as many years as it's been, even back then, we had each other's back and we all knew that, and we still do today," said Brian Edwards, Tommy's former teammate at Texas A&M '86 -'88.

Tommy’s former high school baseball teammate, Sean Duffy, wanted to do something special for him, and it all started with a hospital gown.

“I wanted to create a team atmosphere at the hospital by letting them [Baylor Scott & White] know that when he was here, he was 12th Man, which has been part of his identity his entire life," said Duffy. "So I got one of the hospital gowns and took it to a local shop and had it embroidered with his number and 12th Man on it."

Once the Aggieland hospital heard what these former teammates were doing for him, they too got in on spreading the Aggie Spirit.

“As he was recovering, he was walking around the hospital and we were playing the Aggie War Hymn in the hallway and also waving 12th Man towels in the air cheering him on,” said Shannon Lynch, Patient Experience Advisor, Baylor Scott & White in College Station.

Tommy Bolcerek played under former head coach Jackie Sherrill when A&M was still apart of the Southwest Conference (SWC).