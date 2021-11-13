'Married to A&M,' Almost 3,000 students receive coveted Aggie class rings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Nearly 2,700 Aggies received their coveted class rings on Friday.

Aggie Ring Day is one of the most special days in a Texas A&M student’s college career, bringing multiple generations of Aggies together.

Thousands of students and their friends and families lined up outside Kyle Field’s Hall of Champions throughout the day Friday, ready to put on that gold band that holds so much symbolism, and will be worn the rest of their lives.

Jessica Bunn, TAMU class of 2012, stood proudly holding her baby daughter outside the stadium.

Wearing her own ring from nine years prior, she admired the ring that her little brother, current TAMU junior Michael Huddleston, finally acquired.

"He’s worked very hard for that Aggie Ring," Bunn said.

Huddleston said that the two siblings' bond became immediately stronger Friday morning.

“It feels very... connected," Huddleston said. "I’ve known my sister my whole life obviously, but it’s like – I don’t know how to say it. It’s just a new feeling.”

It’s an Aggie saying – There's a spirit can ne’er be told.

And for students like Huddleston, that meaning behind the ring is truly indescribable.

“I feel way more connected to the Aggies around me now that I have it," he said.

Current A&M senior Hailey Bell is the very first Aggie in her entire family, and she had the joy of picking up her own ring on Friday, her dad David by her side.

“It’s an honor to be able to put the Aggie ring on and have those handshakes, meet people that have that have come from A&M, meet those former students, have those opportunities open up to you just because you have the Aggie ring," Bell said.

David Bell never attended the university, but seeing his daughter achieve her dream and practice the values that Texas A&M teaches, he said that he couldn’t be a prouder Aggie fan. He noted that he understands the significance of Aggie Ring Day, seeing Hailey wear her ring proudly.

“I do have a wedding ring that has Texas A&M on it," Bell said. "My wife believes I am married to Texas A&M now. Which, since all my money and my heart goes here, then I am kind of married to A&M."

