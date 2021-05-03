COLLEGE STATION, TX — Well, Aggie researchers say they've found the secret to killing coronavirus - high heat.

Previous studies show applying heat to the coronavirus for 20 minutes can neutralize it. But now, researchers at Texas A&M say, it can be done in a fraction of a second.

They say these new findings are good news for killing the virus in our most vulnerable places.

"If you can integrate a heating system in those HEPA filters or into these h-vac's, that would be a tremendous plus, because, right now, indoors, is the highest risk and hospital is the highest risk, so if you can actually sterilize the air, that will have a major impact on how we can live a little more normally, even indoors." shared Arum Han, Professor, Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering at Texas A&M.

Han says, exposing the virus to a temperature of over 161 degrees Fahrenheit, for a second, is enough to kill it.

The team is working on making a practical application for those working to fight coronavirus infection.

