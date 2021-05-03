Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Aggie researchers say they've found the secret to killing coronavirus - high heat

items.[0].videoTitle
Well, Aggie researchers say they've found the secret to killing coronavirus - high heat.
Posted at 11:50 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 12:50:33-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Well, Aggie researchers say they've found the secret to killing coronavirus - high heat.

Previous studies show applying heat to the coronavirus for 20 minutes can neutralize it. But now, researchers at Texas A&M say, it can be done in a fraction of a second.

They say these new findings are good news for killing the virus in our most vulnerable places.

"If you can integrate a heating system in those HEPA filters or into these h-vac's, that would be a tremendous plus, because, right now, indoors, is the highest risk and hospital is the highest risk, so if you can actually sterilize the air, that will have a major impact on how we can live a little more normally, even indoors." shared Arum Han, Professor, Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering at Texas A&M.

Han says, exposing the virus to a temperature of over 161 degrees Fahrenheit, for a second, is enough to kill it.

The team is working on making a practical application for those working to fight coronavirus infection.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.