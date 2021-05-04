Aggie invents breakthrough vital monitoring device, Sky-paws

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Well, one Aggie has combined her love of pets and technology to give animals a new life-saving device.

Sky-paws is a vital monitoring device invented by Aggie student and CEO, Stephanie Young.

Sky-paws closely tracks an animal's health before and after a surgical procedure.

Inputs attach to the animal's chest to give back ECG data, heart rate and temperature.

Young says this will be a breakthrough in protecting pets.

"The device itself will turn on after it senses the first ECG pulse and then after that, the veterinarian will set thresholds saying that your pet's heart rate can't go above 130 or below 98 otherwise an alarm will go off and so those are completely customizable to the veterinarian." shared Young.

Young also hopes to adapt the device to monitor other pet animals such as cats, and then farm animals like horses, cows, and pigs.

