Aggie football legend Mike Evans now has his own bobblehead

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Attention Aggie football fans. This next item just be exactly what you're looking for!

FOCO announced the release of their latest Gates Series Bobbleheads, featuring Mike Evans.

While playing at Texas A&M, Evans earned first-team All American Honors and recorded an Aggie record of 1,394 receiving yards on 69 catches.

"We have a great relationship with Texas A&M and they suggested some players for us to make and this is the first player we decided to begin with," said Anthony Davino, affiliate marketing manager at FOCO. "We also know Aggie fans truly loved his time at Texas A&M and are grateful for his plays on the field during his seasons with the team."

This item is limited to 144 pieces and costs $50.

To place a pre-order, click here.

