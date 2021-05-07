Aggie Fish Camp returning in person

COLLEGE STATION, TX — New Texas A&M students experienced a very unusual iteration of Aggie Fish Camp last year. Due to the pandemic, all camp activities took place virtually.

This July and August, potentially thousands of incoming freshmen will make the pilgrimage to Palestine, Texas to learn all about the university's many traditions.

"It's emotional always, but especially now, going back, it’s going to be super special," said Malaina Enholm, A&M senior and Fish Camp co-chair.

Enholm worked as a Fish Camp counselor for the past two years.

She’s experienced the excitement of in-person attendance and then had to ensure last year’s camp retained those most important qualities of the experience.

“I was scared that my most favorite thing in the world, which was Fish Camp, would change, but it did not," she said. "... Being able to hear freshmen on Zoom say 'thank you for making us feel at home from miles away,' and 'this was the best Zoom call ever,' 'I’m so excited' – giving people that community before they come here, was so incredible.”

Student organizers of Fish Camp 2021 know they will need to take deliberate steps to ensure this year’s return to in-person will be safe, in regards to the pandemic.

“We are a TA&M-backed program, and we represent the university," said Eric Muñoz, senior A&M student, and Fish Camp 2021 director. "So we have daily conversations with representatives to see what the policies are, and what the guidelines will be.”

Munoz said that it's too soon to tell what safety measures will look like in July, or just how many new Aggies will sign up.

"We are looking into numbers, and kind of where we can place individuals in a comfortable and distant area, where they can be comfortable to sleep without having to wear any face coverings or anything like that," he said. "But for the most part, we always encourage the best health and safety guidelines.”

Online registration will open on June 2.

