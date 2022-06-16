Aggie fans send off men's baseball team — with high hopes — to College World Series

On Friday, Texas A&M will kick off the 75th men's College World Series in Omaha.

Today, Aggie fans sent them off in true Aggie spirit.

At Blue Bell Park, Aggie fans showed up to cheer on the Aggie baseball team as they headed out to attempt to win the national championship.

Over the weekend, the Aggies knocked off Louisville to punch their ticket.

”It means so much to us," said Nathan Dettmer, pitcher for the Aggie baseball team. "We’ve worked so hard for this all year, especially the returners coming back not even making the SEC tournament last year. Just coming back making such a difference this season.”

This will be the program's seventh appearance in the College World Series — and first under coach Jim Schlossnagle.

”When they hired him, I was so excited because I thought fine — we're going to turn the tables," said Hank Wahrmund, Aggie class of '74. "Now because we’ve got the leader, we need to make this really happen, and I'm so proud of him because he’s been in these playoffs so many times, he knows the ins and outs.”

The impact Schlossnagle made on this team, Dettmer says, began from Day 1.

“He just brought this whole culture up right when he got here," Dettmer said. "The first day he got here we were already focusing on national championship and here we are getting ready to win one."

Many Aggie fans will head out to Omaha to watch the Aggies take the field for the first time since 2017.

But the support back home remains strong.

” This supports crazy," Dettmer said. "There’s so many people here. It was just a last-minute thing they tweeted out. Just about the sendoff and how many people showed up that just shows the love they have."

All members of the Aggie baseball program shared their excitement for this accomplishment.

”They’re going to Omaha to bring it back," said Ardell Garrett, the Aggie baseball team bus driver. "I’m excited — very excited,”

If the Aggies manage to squeeze out a win on the Charles Schwab Field, this will be their second win in over 29 years.