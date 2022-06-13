Aggie fans react to monumental win in NCAA super regionals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Olsen Field was electric Saturday as the Aggies punched their ticket to Omaha.

Indeed, the Aggies will make their first NCAA College World Series appearance since 2017 after sweeping Louisville in the 3-game-series.

Fans out and about Sunday were still talking about Saturday night’s win.

Grant Hockbemberry was in attendance for the win and says Coach Jim – still in just his first season with the team - has made a name for himself all season long.

“It was awesome, that’s what Jim “Schloss” is all about.” said the Aggie fan.

“I mean he is an offensive guy, I think he has really showed what he can do for this year and these many years to come right here in Aggieland.”

Veronica Lara said it was worth the drive from Yoakum, Texas just to see A&M sweep the Cardinals at Olsen Field this Saturday.

“We are about 2 hours away, we drive out for special sports events and this was definitely a special one,” Lara said.

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle said the Aggies' resilience all season long makes him proud to share this moment with the team.

“I’m so excited for our players to be where we were 3 or 4 months ago,” said Schlossnagle.

“Just sitting here getting ready to hop on a plane getting ready to go to Omaha, I’m super proud of them. You know [this is] everything I could have ever dreamed of.”

As The Aggies were behind early in the game, Ryan Targac tied the game at 3 and said he just went out there and did it.

“Coach got all the hitters together and he just said go out there and get your pitch - don’t try to be the hero, don’t try and do too much, just get your pitch and just trust it.” said the No. 16 Infielder.

“I got a pitch to handle and I just put a good swing on it.”

Hockemberry said this team has silenced all the haters with this next trip to NCAA College World Series.

“Everybody always counts the Aggies out, we were ranked 13 out of 14 worst SEC teams starting in February.” said one Aggie fan.

“Now, here we are fifth-ranked-seed into The College World Series.”