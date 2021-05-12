Aggie engineering students explain the future of driver-less military vehicles

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A pair of Aggie students are receiving praise after working on making military vehicles driver-less in the near future.

Arturo Sanchez and Anna Bowers are part of a six-person team across the nation, taking part in the Mad Hack Fury Code Hackathon.

A competition tasking teams with developing tech for the defense department and helping autonomous vehicles stay safe from cyber attacks - all without human intervention.

"One of the things we had in mind is perhaps our solution be able to pivot, not only to the military vehicles but also to the consumer products such as our vehicles," shared Sanchez, Texas A&M engineering student. "Our vehicles are becoming pretty autonomous and if we could provide some cybersecurity there, that'd be quite great, because sometimes these cyber-attacks that are domestic, we see it all the time in the news, they hack everything from Twitter accounts to cars."

The team is also working with schools in Kentucky, California, and Dallas on the project.

